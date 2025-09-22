Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday that Lamb suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Bears, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lamb said following Sunday's loss that he hasn't ruled himself out for Week 4, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the star wide receiver's injury isn't as significant as it initially appeared when he got his ankle rolled up versus Chicago. That said, a high-ankle sprain is an injury generally severe enough to warrant time on the sideline. It appears as though the Cowboys intend to continue evaluating Lamb before making a decision on his status for Week 4's contest against the Packers. Jones said the team "would love to have [Lamb] back for Green Bay, but at the same time we also have to understand the injury is what it is," per Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News.