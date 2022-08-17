Lamb will miss Wednesday's practice due to a minor injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gehlken reports that there's no structural damage, adding that the term "injury" might even be too strong of a descriptor. It thus sounds like Lamb should be back on the field before long, though perhaps not in time for Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers. Either way, he's locked in as Dak Prescott's go-to receiver.
