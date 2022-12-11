Lamb recorded five receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans.

The Cowboys came into the game as heavy favorites and operated as such, focusing on establishing the rushing attack. However, the Texans hung around and held a small lead for the majority of the game, which forced Dallas to open up its offense. Even so, Lamb couldn't get going and had to settle for a 13-yard reception as his longest gain of the game. Lamb's yardage was his second-lowest of the season and worst output since Week 1.