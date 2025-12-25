Lamb caught five of 10 targets for 46 yards in the Cowboys' 30-23 win over the Commanders on Christmas Day.

The Pro Bowl wideout led Dallas in targets and catches on the day, but Lamb wound up third on the team in receiving yards and didn't haul in either of Dak Prescott's two TD passes. Lamb has caught at least five passes in five straight games, posting a 30-441-1 line on 44 targets over that stretch, and he'll look to finish the season on a high note in Week 18 against the Giants.