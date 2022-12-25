Lamb secured 10 of 11 targets for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 40-34 win over the Eagles on Saturday.

Lamb paced the Cowboys' pass-catching corps across the board in what was a spectacular performance. The star wideout recorded 36- and seven-yard touchdown grabs in the second and fourth quarters, respectively, the second erasing a 34-27 deficit to cap off an eight-play, 75-yard drive. Lamb's pair of touchdowns give him a new career high of eight for the campaign and served as his second multi-score tally of the season. Lamb also has consecutive 100-yard efforts for the first time in 2022 heading into a favorable Week 17 road matchup against the Titans on Thursday night.