Lamb finished with five receptions on eight targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.

Lamb made a triumphant return from an ankle injury that forced him to miss the Cowboys' last three contests. The superstar wideout looked every bit of his usual self on the field, pacing Dallas in targets and receiving yards while ripping off a 74-yard reception for his first touchdown of the season. The Oklahoma State product is averaging 7.0 receptions and 110.7 yards in the three starts he has been able to complete. A healthy Lamb will have to outplay lockdown corner Patrick Surtain in order to record his fourth 100-yard game of the year when the Cowboys visit the Broncos next Sunday.