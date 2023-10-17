Lamb secured all seven targets for 117 yards in the Cowboys' 20-17 win over the Chargers on Monday night.

Lamb led the way in receiving yards for the Cowboys on the night while notching a 100 percent catch rate. Both the catch and yardage totals were Lamb's second highest of the season, and the standout performance snapped a three-game downturn that had seen Lamb record 53 receiving yards or less in each contest. Lamb and the Cowboys next face the Rams at home on Sunday, Oct. 29 following a Week 7 bye.