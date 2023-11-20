Lamb was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report due to an ankle injury, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The Cowboys merely conducted a walk-through Monday, one day after Lamb played a relatively standard 79 percent of the offensive snaps in a blowout win over the Panthers while catching six passes for 38 yards and one touchdown on nine targets. No reports surfaced during the game that Lamb was playing through an injury, and head coach Mike McCarthy relayed Monday that the wideout's ankle issue "is not of high concern" as Thursday's game against the Commanders approaches, per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. McCarthy added that Lamb won't be asked to "open up" his activity until Wednesday, so Lamb could be listed as limited again on Tuesday's practice report.