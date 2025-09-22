Lamb is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks due to the high-ankle sprain he suffered during Sunday's loss to the Bears, though the Cowboys haven't yet officially ruled him out for Week 4 against the Packers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday that the Cowboys would "would love to have [Lamb] back for Green Bay," per Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News, though Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the star wide receiver is considered unlikely for Week 4 and will instead be evaluated within the next 10-to-14 days. While a 3-to-4 week absence seems realistic given the severity of Lamb's injury, it appears the team may hold out hope he's able to manage an earlier return, and thus not place him on IR. In any case, George Pickens and TE Jake Ferguson will figure to step up as the leader of Dallas' passing attack until Lamb is ready to retake the field, with wideouts Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin also likely for bumps in volume.