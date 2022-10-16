Lamb (hip) is listed as questionable but should play Sunday against the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lamb was added to the Cowboys' Week 6 injury report Friday, but he looks to be trending toward active status Sunday, unlike quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb). Official confirmation of the wideout's status will arrive when Dallas' inactive list is posted ahead of the team's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.