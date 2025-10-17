Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Expects to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lamb (ankle) said Thursday that he plans to play in Sunday's game against the Commanders without any snap limitations, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.
Lamb said he could've played last week at Carolina but would've been limited. He returned to practice this week, listed as limited Wednesday and Thursday, with the expectation that he'll partake again Friday in some capacity. It remains to be seen if the Cowboys agree with Lamb's optimism about his Week 7 status.
