Lamb had six receptions on 10 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-13 win over Philadelphia.

Lamb was able to extend his active touchdown streak to five games after capping the game's opening drive with a 13-yard grab. The superstar's recent scoring binge brings him up to nine total touchdowns (one rushing) through 13 games, tying his previous high from last season when he caught nine touchdowns over 17 active games. Lamb is also 11 receptions off of the career mark of 107 he set in 2022, a single-total he has already reached five times this year. He will shoot for a sixth in a road matchup against the Bills next Sunday.