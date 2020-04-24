Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Falls all the way to Dallas

The Cowboys selected Lamb in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 17th overall.

Lamb (6-foot-2, 198 pounds) has the frame and skill set to become a WR1 in the NFL, though that obviously will be a challenging perch to reach with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup already in Dallas along with a hungry ground game led by Ezekiel Elliott. Something like a bigger, faster and all-around better version of Brandon Lloyd, Lamb is an effortless and natural wide receiver who was arguably better at Oklahoma than former teammate and 2019 first-round pick Marquise Brown. Lamb's arrival to Dallas raises the ceiling of Dak Prescott while arguably harming the projections of Cooper, Gallup and tight end Blake Jarwin. The third wideout off the board after Henry Ruggs (Las Vegas) and Jerry Jeudy (Denver), Lamb probably faces more difficult access to usage than the Alabama duo.