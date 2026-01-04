Lamb caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Giants. He finishes the 2025 season with 75 catches for 1,077 yards and three touchdowns on 117 targets.

Lamb posted the lowest touchdown total of his career and his fewest receiving yards since his 935-yard rookie regular season in 2020, as he was overshadowed by George Pickens' 93-1,423-9 receiving line in Dallas' receiving corps. The 26-year-old Lamb's 14 games played in 2025 were also a career low. Lamb is locked in with Dallas, having signed a four-year, $136 million extension in August of 2024, while Pickens is expected to re-sign with the team in the offseason. Despite boasting one of the league's best wide receiver duos, the Cowboys missed the playoffs with a 7-9-1 record.