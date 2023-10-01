Lamb recorded four receptions on six targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Patriots.

Lamb was overshadowed by Jake Ferguson and Michael Gallup in the offense. While that may have been caused by Dallas' significant advantage on the scoreboard, Lamb has now seen seven or fewer targets in three of four games on the season. Despite the limited volume, he still managed to salvage his fantasy performance with a 20-yard touchdown catch late in the first quarter -- his first trip to the end zone this season. He'll turn his attention to another tough defensive matchup in Week 5 as the Cowboys are set to square off against the 49ers.