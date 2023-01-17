Lamb brought in four of six targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Lamb was having a fairly underwhelming night until he rounded it out nicely with an 18-yard scoring grab early in the fourth quarter. The third-year wideout ultimately finished second in receiving yards and tied for second in targets, contributing in solid fashion on a night when Dak Prescott shined with a 300-yard, four-touchdown performance through the air. Lamb figures to play an integral role once again in Sunday evening's divisional-round road clash against a talented but occasionally vulnerable 49ers secondary.