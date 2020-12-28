Lamb caught three of five targets for 65 yards and a touchdown and added a second TD on a 19-yard carry in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Eagles.

While he managed only about half of the yardage Michael Gallup or Amari Cooper did through the air, Lamb made up for it with his fourth-quarter touchdown run, capping the scoring in the rout. The rookie has now scored seven TDs on the season -- five receiving, one rushing, and one on last week's return of an onside kick -- and he needs 108 more receiving yards for 1,000 on the year. Lamb will take aim at that milestone in Week 17's clash with the Giants, as both teams remain alive in the hunt for the NFC East title.