Lamb (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lamb didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but was a full participant Friday. He'll take on a Chargers defense that's been tough on wide receivers, allowing a league-best 24.9 PPR points per game and 6.9 yards per target (fourth).

