Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Fine for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lamb (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Lamb didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but was a full participant Friday. He'll take on a Chargers defense that's been tough on wide receivers, allowing a league-best 24.9 PPR points per game and 6.9 yards per target (fourth).
More News
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Missing another practice•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Comes down with illness•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Not spotted at practice•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Third straight 100-yard showing•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Clears protocol, ready for Sunday•