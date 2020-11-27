Lamb caught five of seven targets for 21 yards in Thursday's loss to Washington.

He saw only one less catch and one less target than Amari Cooper or Michael Gallup, but the rookie receiver did very little with his opportunities and dropped what should have been a 10-yard touchdown late in the third quarter when the game's outcome was still in doubt. Lamb has now failed to top 40 yards in four of the last five games, posting a 17-153-2 line on 30 targets over that stretch, but his steady target volume should keep him on the fantasy radar even if he's little more than a TD-dependent dart throw at the moment.