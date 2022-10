Lamb caught five of eight targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 22-10 win over the Rams.

The Dallas passing game never really needed to get going in this one, but Lamb was on the other end of exactly half of Cooper Rush's attempts and completions. It was still Lamb's weakest production in any of Rush's four starts, and the third-year wideout will likely need to be a lot more productive in what has shaped up to be a huge Week 6 matchup against the Eagles.