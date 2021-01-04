Lamb caught five of seven targets for 43 yards in Sunday's loss to the Giants, adding three rushing yards on his only carry.

The 17th overall pick in the 2020 draft more than lived up to his prospect hype with a strong rookie season, as Lamb posted a 74-935-5 line on 111 targets despite losing his starting quarterback, Dak Prescott (ankle), in Week 5. Had Prescott stayed under center, Lamb might have been neck and neck with Minnesota's Justin Jefferson in a race to re-write the rookie WR record book -- he was on pace for 93 catches and 1,385 yards through his first five games. Assuming Prescott is back and healthy in 2021, that pace gives a glimpse of what Lamb might be capable of in his second NFL season, even if he continues having to share the workload with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.