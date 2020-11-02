Lamb caught four of five targets for 27 yards while adding 19 yards on his lone carry in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Eagles.

Lamb was held without a catch last week, so while his production was modest at best, it was actually a step in the right direction during the Ben Dinucci Era. The talented rookie is unlikely to put up those triple-digit receiving games we saw earlier this year until Dak Prescott (leg) returns next season, and it looks like he may not be posting any useful fantasy lines so long as the team is deploying its third-string quarterback. Andy Dalton (concussion) could return this week, but the offensive line remains in shambles heading into a rough matchup against the undefeated Steelers on Sunday, making it tough to rely on any Dallas receiver.