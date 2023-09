Lamb caught all four of his targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 40-0 win over the Giants.

Lamb finished as the Cowboys' leading receiver in a comfortable win. The star wideout was well on his way to a monster performance had the Giants put up a fight, but there was little need for Dallas to pass after starting the second half up by 26 points. Lamb and the rest of the starters should be fresh for the Cowboys' home opener against the Jets on Sunday.