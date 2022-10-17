Lamb (hip) had five receptions on 10 targets for 68 yards while adding nine yards on two rush attempts in Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Eagles.

Lamb's fantasy managers suffered a late-week scare when the star wideout was added to the injury report due to his hip at Friday's practice. The 23-year-old was expected to play based on early reports Sunday, and he followed through and provided solid fantasy production. Lamb added his second and third rushing attempts of the season, but his efficiency (5.0 YPC) is lacking compared to his brief usage as a rusher over his first two seasons (8.3 YPC). Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) could return as soon as next Sunday's tilt against Detroit, but Lamb has proven that he can still be relied upon even if backup Cooper Rush is forced to make another start.