Lamb brought 11 of 12 targets for 132 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 51-30 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Lamb's near-perfect day included his fifth 100-yard effort of the season -- including his second in the last three games -- and his ninth touchdown grab, which came from eight yards out early in the second quarter. Lamb had six double-digit-yardage catches overall on the afternoon, including his game-long 29-yard grab in the first half. Lamb crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the sixth consecutive season in the process, and he'll take an 88-1,108-9 line into a Week 12 Thanksgiving Day clash at home against the Eagles.