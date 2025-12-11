Lamb (concussion) practiced fully Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lamb exited in the third quarter of last Thursday's loss at Detroit due to a concussion, but after following up Wednesday's limited session with an uncapped practice one day later, he seems to be on the precipice of clearing the protocol for head injuries. Speaking of that, coach Brian Schottenheimer told Todd Archer of ESPN.com on Wednesday that Lamb had to "clear two more hurdles." Considering Lamb practiced without restrictions Thursday, he likely only has an evaluation with an independent neurologist to get through in order to make himself available Sunday against the Vikings.