Lamb (ankle) practiced fully Tuesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

One day removed from opening Week 12 prep with a limited listing on Monday's practice estimate with an ankle injury, Lamb was uninhibited on the field, paving the way for him to be available Thursday against the Commanders. Both coach Mike McCarthy (per Jane Slater of NFL Network) and Lamb himself (according to Machota) expressed confidence in such an outcome Tuesday, with the wide receiver saying, "I'll be out there." Lamb thus will be looking to exploit a Washington defense that has given up the second-most touchdowns (15) and second-most yards per target (9.7) to opposing wide receivers in 11 games this season.