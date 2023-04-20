The Cowboys exercised the fifth-year option on Lamb's rookie contract Thursday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Teams have a deadline of May 1 to make such decisions with first-round picks from the 2020 Draft, and the 17th overall selection that year now is locked in in Dallas through the 2024 season. Lamb is coming off a second consecutive 1,000-yard campaign, having put together a 107-1,359-9 line on 156 targets in 17 games last season. He's also been plenty durable during his three-year career, missing just one of a possible 50 regular-season contests to date. After the Cowboys added Brandin Cooks to their receiving corps this offseason, Lamb may have even more room to operate in a Dak Prescott-led offense.
More News
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Leading receiver in losing effort•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Finds end zone in wild-card win•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Salvages day with TD•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Another busy night Thursday•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Double-digit catches Saturday•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Perfect against Jags•