Lamb (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game at Carolina, but he's getting closer to a return to action and "has a chance" to play Week 7 versus the Commanders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Since sustaining a left high-ankle sprain early in a Week 3 loss to the Bears, Lamb hasn't logged any practice activity and will wind up missing a third consecutive game Sunday. However, Lamb seemed to show some improvement over the past week, with the wideout appearing to amp up the intensity of his resistance training off to the side during the portions of practice that were open to the media. At this stage, Lamb is still looking like far from a lock to play next Sunday versus Washington, with one source describing the wideout as "50-50" for that contest, per Pelissero. Lamb will almost certainly need to return to practice during the upcoming week as at least a limited participant in order to put himself on a path to playing against the Commanders.