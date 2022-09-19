Lamb caught seven of 11 targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bengals.

For the second straight game Lamb led the Cowboys in targets with 11, but the third-year wideout was a lot more productive with that volume this time around. He also posted a 6-112-0 line in Week 8 last season with Cooper Rush under center, and losing Dak Prescott (thumb) for a few weeks may not result in a big hit to Lamb's fantasy value heading into a Week 3 clash with a Giants secondary that has yet to allow more than 66 receiving yards to a WR.