Lamb caught four of nine targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 45-10 win over the Commanders. He added a two-point conversion.

The wideout had trouble connecting with Dak Prescott early in the game, and Lamb was overthrown on what could have been a walk-in TD on the Cowboys' first possession. The QB made it up to him in the second half though, and Lamb hauled in a 15-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, plus the subsequent two-point conversions attempt, as Dallas pulled away late. Lamb has scored six TDs in five games since the team's bye while amassing 44 catches for 591 yards on 62 targets over that stretch, and he figures to be productive again in Week 13 against the Seahawks.