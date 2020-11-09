Lamb caught four of seven targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Steelers.

The switch to Garrett Gilbert at quarterback restored a bit of a spark to the Cowboys' passing game, and Lamb put together his best performance since Dak Prescott (ankle) was injured, with his second-quarter TD giving the Cowboys a surprising 10-0 lead that eventually evaporated. Despite the turmoil around him, the rookie wideout continues to impress, but whether Gilbert or Andy Dalton (concussion) will be throwing him passes coming out of the team's Week 10 bye remains to be seen.