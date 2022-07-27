Lamb (hamstring) is practicing on the first day of training camp, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lamb and new teammate James Washington (foot) both made it back for the start of training camp after missing June minicamp. Rookie third-round pick Jalen Tolbert is also participating, while Michael Gallup (knee) is on the PUP list after having ACL surgery in February. The Cowboys do seem optimistic about Gallup contributing early in the season, but he's no threat to Lamb's newfound status as the No. 1 receiver in Dallas.