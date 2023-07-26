Lamb (leg) is practicing Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Participation at the start of training camp confirms he's moved past the minor leg injury that caused him to miss a practice or two in June. The fourth-year pro is locked in as Dak Prescott's favorite target, albeit with a bit more competition for the QB's attention now that the Cowboys traded for Brandin Cooks and have a healthier version of Michael Gallup. Of course, they also lost TE Dalton Schultz this offseason, and there's room for the 24-year-old Lamb to command an even larger target share if he continues improving the way he did between his second and third pro seasons.