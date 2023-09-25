Lamb caught four of seven targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Cardinals.

While the Cowboys had some success on the ground, Lamb and the passing game didn't make much of an impact with Dak Prescott working behind an offensive line missing three starters, including Zack Martin (ankle). Lamb has still topped 50 receiving yards in all three games in 2023, but he faces a tough matchup in Week 4 against a Patriots defense that's been the only one to somewhat contain Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' passing attack so far this season.