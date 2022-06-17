Lamb was held out of June minicamp with a hamstring injury but wasn't worried about his availability for training camp, Mickey Spagnola of DallasCowboys.com reports.

Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News believes Lamb would've been able to practice if it had been the regular season. The 23-year-old wideout has missed one game through two years in the NFL, and he doesn't have a noteworthy history of soft-tissue injuries, hamstring or otherwise. This shouldn't have much impact on Lamb's second-round ADP in summer fantasy drafts as he prepares for his first season as the Cowboys' clear-cut No. 1 receiver.