Lamb failed to catch any of his five targets and gained one yard on his lone rushing attempt during Sunday's 25-3 loss to the Football Team.

Lamb couldn't bring in any passes from Andy Dalton (concussion) and hardly stood a chance on any of the looks rookie third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci sent his way after entering the game. He had at least receptions and seven targets in every game entering this contest, so the goose egg was a large departure from what fantasy managers had come to expect. Lamb's struggles could continue in next Sunday night's game against the Eagles if the team can't field a competent starter at quarterback, though it seems likely a veteran could be brought in from outside the organization if Dalton is forced to sit out.