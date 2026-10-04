Lamb caught 17 of 21 targets for 189 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Texans.

Per RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys, it was just the fourth time in NFL history, and the first since Brandon Marshall in 2009, that a player recorded 17-plus receptions, 180-plus yards and a TD in a single game. Lamb's final catch was his biggest, as he connected with Dak Prescott for a 12-yard score with just 40 seconds left on the clock to complete a comeback from a 10-point halftime deficit. The 17 catches and 21 targets were career highs for the five-time Pro Bowler, and the yardage total was his best since Week 17 of 2023, when Lamb erupted for 227 yards against the Lions. Lamb will take a massive 37-498-4 line on 46 targets through four games, and a three-game streak of 100-plus receiving yards, into a Week 5 home tilt against the Buccaneers.