Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Lamb (ankle) is expected to practice Wednesday, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After Schottenheimer said Monday the Cowboys were "hopeful" to get Lamb back on the practice field this week, his comments two days later were a bit more definitive, implying that the team's No. 1 WR is drawing closer to his first game action since he suffered a high left-ankle sprain during a Week 3 loss at Chicago. Assuming Lamb does practice Wednesday, he likely will go down as a limited participant.