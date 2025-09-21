default-cbs-image
Lamb is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears due to an ankle injury, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to sustaining the injury, Lamb wasn't targeted in the contest. In his absence, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin and Ryan Flournoy are the Cowboys' available WRs versus Chicago.

