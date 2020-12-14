Lamb caught both his targets for 46 yards and gained 15 rushing yards on one carry in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
The Cowboys' passing game didn't need to do much after three early Cincinnati fumbles led to 17 first-half points for Dallas, but Lamb made the most of his limited opportunities. The two targets were a season low for the rookie, and he hasn't reached 50 receiving yards in four straight games heading into Week 15's clash with the 49ers.
