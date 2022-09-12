Lamb (foot) was only able to corral two of his 11 targets in Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers.

Lamb was one of many key Dallas players to come out of the gates lethargic. The star wideout was dealing with a minor foot injury this preseason, but he was not listed on the Cowboys' injury report at any point during practice this week. Lamb's star quarterback, Dak Prescott (thumb), not only played poorly, but also had to exit the game with an injury that will require surgery and a multi-week recovery period. We will see how the Cowboys address their quarterback dilemma, but it is hard to envision any scenario where Lamb's fantasy value doesn't take a major hit with whoever Dallas runs out under center against the Bengals next Sunday.