Lamb corralled 10 of 13 targets for 117 yards and rushed twice for six yards in Sunday's 19-12 divisional-round loss to the 49ers.

Lamb took advantage of the 49ers' Achilles heel -- its cornerbacks -- and produced the first 100-yard receiving game of his young postseason career. The rest of Dallas' offense sputtered in the loss, bringing the star wideout's 2022 season to a close. Lamb finished with career highs across the board during the regular season, finishing with 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns across 17 games. The 23-year-old will enter the fourth year of his rookie contract in 2023, and he will likely command a huge contract extension if he continues to make strides as the Cowboys' top wideout.