Lamb finished with four receptions on five targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 42-10 loss to San Francisco.

Lamb finished as Dallas' leading receiver Sunday, but it didn't result in a big game with the offense mustering just 161 passing yards against the 49ers. The 24-year-old has contributed 379 yards from scrimmage over the first five games of the season, but his value has been limited by a lack of touchdowns. Lamb has made just one trip to the end zone after scoring nine TDs over 17 games in 2022. He will look to correct that against the Chargers' league-worst pass defense on Monday Night Football in Week 6.