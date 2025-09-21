Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after Sunday's loss to the Bears the early word on Lamb's ankle injury is positive, and Lamb is believed to have avoided a serious issue, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jones didn't offer a whole lot in terms of a Lamb update, but the training staff stated Lamb's injury isn't as serious as it could have been, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Lamb got his ankle rolled up underneath him in the first half against Chicago and tried to return but lasted one play before he was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Lamb will undoubtedly undergo further testing in the coming days ahead of next Sunday night's game against the Packers.