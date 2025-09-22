When discussing Lamb (ankle) Monday, coach Brian Schottenheimer said it "looks like he's gonna miss some time," while noting that it's "unlikely" that the wideout will play Sunday against the Packers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Per Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Lamb is reportedly dealing with a high left ankle sprain and could miss 3-to-4 weeks, but for now the Cowboys have yet to officially rule out the wideout for Week 4 action. For any length of time Lamb is sidelined, added snaps behind George Pickens and Jalen Tolbert will be available for KaVontae Turpin and Ryan Flournoy.