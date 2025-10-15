Lamb (ankle) was a limited participant Wednesday in his return to practice, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

As expected, Lamb had his reps capped while practicing for the first time since he suffered a left high-ankle sprain in the Cowboys' Week 3 loss at Chicago. Fellow Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (foot) also returned to practice Wednesday, potentially pushing Jalen Tolbert and Ryan Flournoy further down the depth chart. It isn't clear at this point if the Cowboys expect Lamb and/or Turpin to be ready to play in Sunday's home game against the Commanders.