Lamb (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lamb sustained a concussion in the third quarter of last Thursday's loss at Detroit, and while he remains in the protocol for head injuries as of Wednesday, as coach Brian Schottenheimer told Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the wide receiver must "clear two more hurdles," including gaining clearance from an independent neurologist. Lamb will have two more chances to practice fully this week before the Cowboys likely tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings.