Lamb caught six of seven targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Chargers.

After three straight 100-yard performances, Lamb took a back seat to George Pickens (7-130-1 on nine targets) as the talented receiving duo continue to swap back and forth which of them is Dak Prescott's favorite. Lamb did reach 1,000 yards on the season Sunday, the fifth straight campaign he's hit that milestone, and he'll take a 69-1,027-3 line on 106 targets through 12 games into a Week 17 tilt against the Commanders.