Lamb (ankle) was a limited participant Wednesday in his return to practice, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

As expected, with Lamb practicing for the first time since he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Week 3 loss at Chicago. Fellow Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (foot) also returned to practice Wednesday, potentially pushing Jalen Tolbert and Ryan Flournoy further down the depth chart. It isn't clear at this point if the Cowboys expect Lamb and/or Turpin to be ready for Sunday's home game against the Commanders.